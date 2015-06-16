Eyeheight to Service 2015 Wimbledon Tennis Championship

LONDON – Eyeheight looks to bring the green of center court at the 2015 Wimbledon Tennis Championship to viewers, whether they be on Henman Hill or in the comfort of their living room. Eyeheight CC-2M color correctors and a DK-2 multi-rate linear downstream keyers will be part of the infrastructure used to broadcast content to viewers around the globe.

Designed for live television content creation, the Eyeheight CC-2M color corrector helps ensure consistent color matching between multiple camera sources or significant changes to camera angle. The CC-2M allows independent real-time adjustment of red, green and blue component levels, master gain, lift, gamma and hue. Additional features include a preview output with a split screen showing the processed and unprocessed picture, up to six plug-in modular color correction cards, and eight panels that can be networked.

The DK-2 is compatible with all commonly used 625/525-line standard definition, 720p intermediate-definition and 1080i high definition formats. It incorporates background, fill and key inputs, wipe, matte and garbage-matte generation, independent main and preview keyers plus EDH reinsertion for the main output. It is also fully transparent to SDI-embedded audio and other ancillary data. Other features include 10-bit linear keying, manual or automatic transitions, a user-selectable choice of additive, multiplicative and self-key modes, and AES digital audio voiceover.

The 2015 Wimbledon Tennis Championship will take place at the All England Club in London from June 29 to July 12.