Extron introduces 10in, high-resolution TouchLink Touchpanels

Extron has introduced two larger, high-resolution TouchLink Touchpanels. The TLP 1000MV and TLP 1000TV are fully configurable 10in touch panels featuring a sleek, contemporary look and thin bezels to complement any decor. The larger, 1024 x 600 touch-screen surface provides ample room for sophisticated controls and graphics. The new touch panels incorporate a twisted-pair receiver, which accepts either S-video or composite video input over standard Cat 5 type cable, enhancing connectivity and streamlining cable management. Power over Ethernet allows the touch panels to receive power via the Ethernet connector, eliminating the need for a local power supply. The TLP 1000MV mounts on a wall, lectern or other flat surface, while the TLP 1000TV sits on a tabletop or on a VESA standard mount with an optional adapter. Both are ideal for control environments where a larger control surface within an elegant touch panel design is needed.

The TLP 1000MV and TLP 1000TV work in conjunction with any Extron IP Link control processor. They are designed for use in A/V system applications that require complete, interactive control of conferencing systems, displays, switchers and source devices. The touch panels and IP Link control processors communicate using a standard Ethernet network, allowing use of existing infrastructure.