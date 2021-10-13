Evertz Launches Advanced Streaming and Playout SaaS Service in evertz.io

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—Evertz has launched evertz.io-Stream, a new streaming and playout SaaS service delivered completely from the public cloud using the evertz.io platform.

evertz.io-Stream is an advanced streaming and playout service targeting the needs of both Over-The-Top (OTT) and Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) streaming applications while also offering the features and functions required for more traditional linear broadcast channels.

evertz.io and evertz.io - Stream were designed from their inception using hyper-scalable serverless microservices to simplify and streamline cloud-based linear stream creation/distribution and enable new content monetization strategies. New channels and streams can be fully configured and deployed using a highly intuitive user interface in less than 10 minutes, enabling a level of agility and flexibility never available before in the market.

By including support files for both file-based playback and advanced LIVE events, evertz.io-Stream enables new applications for media companies across the globe including ‘Pop-Up’ Channels, “Pay-Per-View events”, limited duration Sporting Events and Disaster Recovery, amongst others.

As a SaaS solution, evertz.io-Stream enables OPEX based cost structures within a traditionally CAPEX focused media and entertainment (M&E) market space and therefore enables costs to scale directly with business growth.

evertz.io-Stream includes comprehensive support for video, audio, captions and graphics insertion. Further to this, it offers customers a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs including the ability to stream in 4K UHD with HDR and support for major video transport standards such as RIST, SRT and ZIXI.

Amongst other advanced control and monitoring features, evertz.io - Stream includes patented machine monitoring by assertion (MMBA) and perceptual hash-based technologies. These enable highly accurate and robust detection of stream impairments including potential content mismatches as well as the application of auto-healing algorithms for stream management.

"As content consumption and viewing habits continue to change, the media and entertainment market continues to have an insatiable appetite for monetizing content in new and innovative ways including the use of digital distribution platforms like YouTube TV, amongst many others.”, said Dan Turow, Vice President of File Based Solutions at Evertz. “The agility, flexibility, and scalability of a cloud native SaaS platform like evertz.io and a service like evertz.io - Stream are critical to monetizing content, reducing time to market, and avoiding some of the traditional large technology learning curves.”