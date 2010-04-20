Ericsson highlights WatchPoint Content Management System

Ericsson offered its WatchPoint Content Management System (CMS) at the 2010 NAB Show. The CMS is a metadata and content library designed for the centralized management of any metadata format, content type and workflow process. It is designed to enable unprecedented visibility of the content that enters the library throughout the content lifecycle.

The CMS increases overall operational efficiency through the automation of customized content processing via a rules management interface and extensible workflow. The CMS also provides the infrastructure for an efficient multiscreen strategy, accelerating VOD business on multiple platforms, including mobile and Web.