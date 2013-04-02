ERI to unveil low-power UHF band-pass mask filter at NAB Show

Electronics Research Inc. (ERI) will introduce the CF2001 Series low-power UHF band-pass mask filter at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The 1.5kW filter, constructed of lightweight aluminum, is temperature stable with a pseudo-elliptic response and compact in size. It is available in six- and eight-pole versions and can be tuned for compliance with full service and stringent mask requirements. The CF2001 Series comes with 1-5/8in 50-ohm EIA connectors. Optionally, 7-16 DIN connectors are available.

ERI also will show its expanded AL Series UHF television antenna product line with new 2, 4, and 6 gain models, in addition to the AL8 model. The antennas are available in versions for horizontal, elliptical and circular polarization. The AL Series antennas are available with omnidirectional, Omnioid and cardioid azimuth patterns and handle up to 2kW, average power.

See ERI at 2013 NAB Show booth C2612.