Ensemble Designs Chosen by Sky Italia for use at Olympics

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.–Italian satellite TV provider Sky Italia will use Ensemble Designs Avenue and BrightEye gear for its coverage of the Summer Olympic Games in London. Ensemble’s Avenue audio embedders and frame synchronizers will play a key role in the Sky Italia signal processing chain.

Ensemble Designs Avenue

The Avenue 3RU chassis supports a wide range of new technology signal processing modules including HD upconverters, sync reference generators, routers and logo inserters. Reliable control is provided with Avenue PC control software, SNMP, ethernet and RS-232 for third party control and system integration.