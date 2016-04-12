Encompass Debuts Cloud Playout System, ChannelReady

ATLANTA—Global provider of end-to-end video system Encompass Digital Media has announced that it has launched its new cloud-edge playout platform, ChannelReady. This new device handles channel playout that is designed to accelerate time to market.

ChannelReady offers access to channel data from anywhere, per Encompass. The CaaS model system manages all steps from schedule conversion, as-run management and discrepancy reports through an access portal, allowing clients to prepare, manage and deliver content faster.

Encompass will debut the ChannelReady platform first in the Asia Pacific and EMEA markets; the product will then expand globally.