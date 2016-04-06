Elements Releases New Edition of Elements Cube

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY—The latest edition of the mobile media storage device Elements Cube has been released, according to shared media workflows developer Elements. The updated system provides access to Elements’ media asset management (MAM) tool, the Media Library, and its Rough Cut Editor.

The Elements Cube is a portable device that enables customers to view and pre-select media assets on location through a HTML-5 platform. The system comes equipped with embedded MAM tools, including an intelligent task manager, a file manager and a professional user and rights management tool. The Cube also has access to the Rough Cut editing tool through the Media Library, which allows for rough edits to be done on set on a standard computer or tablet; the rough cuts are then compatible with most editing applications available, per Elements. Additional features include the ability to add notes/comments, ranking particular sequences and allowing on-screen drawings.

Elements Cube supports SAS, SATA and SSD drives and provides up to 32TB while allowing utilization of ingest cards. It also comes equipped with USB 3.0 and E-SATA ports.

The new version of Elements Cube is now available.