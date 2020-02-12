EEG Video’s Lexi Local, iCap Local to Make NAB Show Debut

LAS VEGAS—NAB Show attendees will get their first chance to see EEG Video’s Lexi Local and iCap Local platforms on the show floor, as they make their debut at the annual conference along with a number of other EEG products.

Lexi Local is designed to deliver live automatic closed captions and subtitles in English and Spanish with more than 90% accuracy, per EEG. The system also provides over data security and networking on-premises and off the cloud with no internet access or cloud connection required.

EEG’s traditional Lexi on-cloud service will also be on display, debuting a new, higher-accuracy automatic caption engine—95%, per EEG—as well as new configurability, customization and delay.

Multiple versions of the iCap platform are set for the show, including the iCap Alta and Falcon. The Alta line is a captioning system for live IP video production environments with the new Alta Network Gateway, a 1 RU live closed-captioning system that can accommodate up to 10 simultaneous channels of SMPTE 2110-30 audio and 2110-40 ancillary data. The Falcon, meanwhile, is an RTMP live caption embedding platform, with new features like expanded support for non-European language character sets and additional video players with a new HLS output option with VTT or TTML caption tracks.

There is also a new companion product for iCap devices, the iCap Local. The iCap Local enables the deployment of iCap to a private, on-premises cloud.

Another EEG product that will be on display is the AV610, now able to handle 4K UHD video. The next generation of EEG’s AV610 live captioning display device can show overlaid captions in native resolution 4K video with a 12 Gbps SDI connection. It also features a 1 RU system to provide captioning connectivity to any iCap partner transcription company or with automatic captioning services.

EEG Video will show all of these products at its booth, SL7610, throughout the 2020 NAB Show, which takes place from April 18-22.