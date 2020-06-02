Edgeware Releases StreamBuilder Content Processing for Online TV

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Edgeware has launched the StreamBuilder content processing platform for the next generation of online TV.

“As more broadcasters and content providers move content distribution to the IP domain, the need for broadcast technology to merge with distribution technology is increasing, particularly in a way which overcomes inherent complexities and costs,” said Andy Hooper, vice president and commercial lead, origin products at Edgeware. “StreamBuilder empowers users to create online TV channels that are fit for the future by adding revenue, responding to advertisers’ aims and viewers’ demands and ultimately, improving quality of service (QoS).”

Currently deployed by several of the company’s customer networks, the platform enables broadcasters, content owners and distributors, such as cable TV operators, to create next-generation online TV with functions like segmentation, recording and packaging. StreamBuilder offers cloud-based channel regionalization and multiscreen subtitling as well, the company said.

According to Edgeware, segmentation and synchronization are important prerequisites for high-quality streaming. StreamBuilder can eliminate drift caused by poorly encoded inputs and resolve glitches with its synchronized redundant video streams feature supporting fail-over between encoders and correct content bleed between ad and content segments, it said.

StreamBuilder and its Virtual Channel Creation solution for regionalized online channels and ads, brings reach and relevance to the content and service offerings of broadcasters and content owners to attract viewers as well as advertisers, the company said.

The platform also makes it possible to avoid added encoder and storage charges typically required when adding new channels, Edgeware said.

StreamBuilder includes multidevice subtitling functionality, which enables easy image-to-text-based subtitling for online TV.

The company offers all StreamBuilder technology as a managed service option in the Edgeware Cloud Service or a software option for cloud-agnostic, data center or on-prem deployment.