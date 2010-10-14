DK-Technologies supports EBU R128

In response to the recent publication of the EBU R128 loudness recommendation, DK-Technologies has ensured that each of its PT0700 series audio and video meters and waveform monitors now complies with both the ITU and EBU specifications.



New owners will automatically have both specifications included in their products, allowing them access to multiple, simultaneous measurement and logging of all data related to loudness. Those who already own a DK PT0700 series meter are being offered a free EBU R128 software upgrade. The update is available from DK-Technologies dealers or by visiting the company’s website.



The EBU R128 standard was announced at IBC2010.