DJI Announces Ronin-M Camera Stabilizer

LAS VEGAS—Drone maker DJI announced the Ronin-M, a lightweight handheld camera stabilizer that can carry camera set ups up to 8 pounds (3.6 kgs).



The DJI Ronin-M, built on a magnesium frame, weighs in a 5 pounds (2.3 kgs) and features twist-off top bars, which helps minimize travel size. Employing DJI’s ZenMuse gimbal technology, the DJI Ronin-M is said to handle cameras ranging from micro four-thirds models to RED Epics. The Ronin-M features three operating modes and a two-operator mode allowing for a second operator to control camera movements while the first handles the DJI Ronin-M.



The DJI Ronin-M connects via BlueTooth to the latest upgrade of the DJI Assistant app. By using the upgraded Auto Tune Stability feature in the app, operators can enable precise, automated motor tuning. The recently-introduced Silent Mode in the app reduces motor noises for operating in quiet environments.



DJI is exhibiting the Ronin-M as well as the recently announced DJI Phantom 3, the newest update in its Phantom quadcopter line, at booth #C1707.