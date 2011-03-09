Digital Recorder Gets Wi-Fi Accessory



Sound Devices, which makes portable audio recorders and other equipment often found on film sets and in high-end newsgathering, will introduce a hardware accessory for its 788T Digital Recorders. It’s not aimed at radio specifically, but indicative of where audio accessories are going these days.



The CL-WIFI allows users to control the 788T recorder. It works with a companion iOS software app to allow iPads, iPhones and iPod Touches to control a connected 788T.



“The CL-WIFI turns an iOS device into a simple, portable control surface that allows a sound mixer to move around on set, away from the sound cart, yet still have extensive control and monitoring of their 788T recording system,” the company states.



It says this was created to help sound professionals manage the device for production applications that require non-tethered audio recording control.



“The hardware CL-WIFI is a Wi-Fi access point, when the iOS device connects to it over Wi-Fi. The CL-WIFI app then uses the Wi-Fi connection to communicate with the 788T,” it continued.



“The iOS app controls metering of 788T input and track levels, time code, file length, frame rate display and record start/stop control input-to-track routing enabling take list and take name editing.”



