Digital Alert Systems Releases Version 4.3 EAS Software

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has announced the release of the latest version of its software for the DASDEC II and One-Net SE EAS devices offering expanded security measures and the addition of support for single sign-on (SSO) systems, such as TACACS+.

Version 4.3 EAS software’s support for SSO capabilities brings powerful new efficiencies to enterprise users of Digital Alert Systems’ EAS devices, the company said.

With SSO, EAS administrators can manage the access of users uniformly and grant or deny access to select individuals with the same tools used for the rest of the enterprise—a more convenient process than having to maintain different names and passwords for each device as was required prior to support for single sign-on, it said.

“The new SSO capabilities in Version 4.3 are the answer to a direct request from our enterprise DASDEC-II and One-Net SE customers, especially those who need to administer dozens—and sometimes hundreds—of EAS devices,” said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development, Digital Alert Systems. “The ability to control access across all of those users and devices offers a tremendous time savings and security advantage, in keeping with the overall security theme of Version 4.”

Version 4.3 also offers users of DASDEOC, the company’s system for emergency operations centers, improved connectivity and support for new changes to the FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Cloud server.

Under the Digital Alert Systems Software Assurance Plan, any DASDEC-II or One-Net SE customer running Version 4.0, 4.1 or 4.2 can now download the Version 4.3 upgrade at no charge.

Registered customers will receive an email with credentials; customers not yet upgraded to Version 4 can contact their Digital Alert Systems representative for more information, the company said.