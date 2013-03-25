Dejero debuts LIVE+ VSET

Dejero has introduced the LIVE+ VSET, a 1U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks.

Essentially a rackmount version of Dejero's LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, the LIVE+ VSET is designed for mounting in transmission trucks to provide a powerful supplement to satellite and microwave links. It features the company's patent-pending Intelligent Bonding and Connection Management systems, which take advantage of the beneficial characteristics of all available connection types — cell, satellite or microwave — to provide maximum throughput and optimal picture quality for each transmission.

On startup, the LIVE+ VSET uses Dejero's patent-pending approach to auto-detect the presence of available streams and the required video formats, with the ability to switch seamlessly between satellite and cellular or a combination of both in order to maintain the quality of the signal. During a typical satellite transmission, the unit automatically combines a high-latency satellite connection with multiple low-latency cellular connections, resulting in the delivery of high-quality video with latencies of 1.5s or less.