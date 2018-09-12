DAS, Monroe Electronics Release IPAWS Certificate Download

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics have released updated IPAWS Certificate Authority credentials for the One-Net and DASDEC Emergency Alert System/Common Alerting Protocol encoder/decoders.

The update replaces a Federal Emergency Management Agency digital certificate that will expire Sept. 24, and IPAWS users who fail to update their equipment before the deadline could see this error message: “Event Log:Digital Signature VERIFICATION ERROR : Signer UNTRUSTED! Check for correct CAP decoder CA file.;”

“This is the second such certificate replacement this year, so we are actively working with FEMA IPAWS to look at methods for automating this update process and hope to have such a process in place before the next certificate update occurs in 2019,” said Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems Senior Director of Strategy and Government Affairs Ed Czarnecki.

The field service bulletin and CA file are available now. One-Net and DASDEC customers should go to the website, download the bulletin for instructions, and link to the new file.

Digital Alert Systems provides R&D, manufacturing, sales and customer service for Monroe Electronics, One-Net and Digital Alert Systems brands. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics.