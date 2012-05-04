Dalet reveals Dalet Galaxy MAM

Dalet Digital Media Systems unveiled plans for the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) platform last month at the 2012 NAB Show.

Dalet Galaxy includes a BPMN 2.0-compliant workflow engine that boosts productivity and agility while also improving operational and business visibility across the media enterprise.

The release will offer many additional features, including a new graphical user interface; Dalet One Cut, a built-in, multitrack video editing framework; more customizable data models; advanced tools for searching and indexing; increased interoperability with NLEs; and support for upcoming industry standards, such as AS-02 and FIMS.

Dalet Galaxy will become the foundation for the company's enterprise MAM systems, which include the purpose-built workgroup packages Dalet Media Life for program prep and archiving, Dalet News Suite for news production and distribution, Dalet Sports Factory for live event and sports production, and Dalet Radio Suite for multiplatform news and music programming.

The new BPM workflow engine in Dalet Galaxy includes tools for designing and modeling workflows, and for orchestrating human tasks as well as automated processes (transcoding, file transfers, etc.). This comes with contextual "To Do" list capability, which adds even greater productivity to the workflow and transparency to the operators. Managers can prioritize and reassign tasks and make sure deadlines are met.