Dalet Brio Now Supports SMPTE ST 2110

PARIS—As more and more media facilities are looking to move toward IP workflows, Dalet has announced that its Dalet Brio I/O platform can be of assistance in that department as it now supports SMPTE ST 2110.

In the latest release of high-density ingest and playout platform it now offers support for SMPTE ST 2110 and SDI standard workflows, which the company says will allow users to invest in IP infrastructure without disrupting their current operations. With its new level of IP support, the Dalet Brio enables users to process parallel streams, including SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-2 and NDI for linear channels, and RTMP for digital platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitter.

Dalet Brio’s performance and support for SMPTE ST 2110 workflows were tested and passed by the Joint Task Force on Networked Media in April 2019, which Dalet’s Director of Product Marketing Matthieu Fasani says ensures “that you are implementing a solution that is going to be compatible with the industry standard.”

The newly updated Dalet Brio is now available for consumers.