Cyprus Broadcasting chooses Harmonic for DVB-T rollout

Cyprus Broadcasting Corp. (CyBC), the public broadcaster of the Republic of Cyprus, selected Harmonic’s IP-based digital terrestrial transmission technologies and related services to support its rollout of digital public television.

Harmonic provided CyBC with a comprehensive video delivery system and seamless upgrade path from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) transmission. CyBC’s new DVB-T headend is located in Nicosia, and the digital service — featuring four digital terrestrial television and radio channels — will be carried over a microwave transmission network to mountain top sites and then broadcast via DVB-T signals to viewers.

As part of the project, CyBC deployed Harmonic’s Electra 5400 SD and 7000 HD AVC encoders, ProStream 1000 stream processors with DiviTrack IP distributed statistical multiplexing, ProView 7000 integrated receiver/decoders and NMX Digital Service Manager.