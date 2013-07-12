Custom Consoles announces Module-R Lite

Custom Consoles has announced a new addition to its Module-R range of control room furnture — the Module-R Lite. The compact control desk is designed for use in production suites with limited space or in large facilities requiring multiple rows of desks.

The Module-R Lite has a front-to-back depth of 3ft, which is sufficient for production staff working in support services such as graphics and editing. The option of fitting monitor display screens above the rear edge of Module-R Lite desks makes even more efficient use of space. Module-R Lite is available with the same wide range of matching equipment pods and storage modules as the Module-R, with correspondingly adjusted front-to-back dimensions if required.

Both the Module R and Module-R Lite ranges enable users to create robust, efficient control-room desks from a selection of standard interlocking elements. These include single-bay, dual-bay and triple-bay desk sections with front or rear access; work surfaces in matching widths, corner desk sections in 90-degree, 45-degree or 30-degree angles with integral worktops; slide-out keyboard drawers; equipment pods with 3U, 6U or 8U capacity; 19in storage pedestals; and 27U equipment bays.