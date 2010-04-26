Critical Media introduces simple video publishing to mobile devices

Critical Media enhanced its Syndicaster service at NAB to empower broadcasters with one-click publishing to all mobile platforms — including Apple’s iPad and iPhone and other smart phones.

Journal Broadcast Group, which operates 13 television stations and 33 radio stations in 12 states, is the first Syndicaster client to use the new feature to allow its audiences to view news wherever and however they want.

The Syndicaster platform allows users to edit and create video clips remotely from over-the-air video content, Web feeds and uploaded video — from any browser — and distribute video clips online within moments of airtime or on-location recording. Integrating HTML5 into the platform allows viewers to access video from their local Journal Broadcast Group TV station on any mobile device intact.

Syndicaster changes the way online video is produced and distributed by local TV stations. Now servicing Apple’s iPad and iPhone, its clients experience a significant increase in the number of monthly produced assets and video consumption on their sites.