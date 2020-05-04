CP Communications Supplies Studio, Control Room Tech for Ironman Group

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications has integrated some of its live event technologies to a streaming media studio and control room for sports events management company The Ironman Group to assist with live OTT delivery of its multisport and marathon events over its website and Facebook Watch.

With its technology, CP Communications says that The Ironman Group can now produce any of its 235 race events worldwide remotely over IP. In addition, the studio and control room design uses Dante to configure, manage and route broadcast-quality audio over IP. An NDI video networking platform also extends the HD-SDI workflow.

The Ironman Group control room now consists of an external 20x20 expansion router, expanding the switchers video inputs from four to 20; a Dante license added to a NewTek TriCaster Mini; a Yamaha TF-1 digital audio mixer with Dante sound card; a Dante-enabled Unity intercom system, wireless mics and in-ear monitors; a Wowza Clearcaster for streaming to online portals; and Mobile Viewpoint 2K4 playout servers and Terralink bonded cellular encoders.

Meanwhile, the studio design added a news desk production set; a greenscreen stage for immersive virtual sets and backdrops; a NewTek TalkShow; two Sony PXW-100 (1080i) cameras with added zoom and focus control, fluid head tripods, Dante communications and NDI-based teleprompters; and a DMX lighting control system.