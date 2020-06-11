CP Communications Rolls Out New CamSTREAM Production Systems

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications has launched the second generation of its Red House Streaming all-in-one live production systems, the CamSTREAM2 for ProAV productions and CamSTREAM2B for professional broadcasters.

Both the CamSTREAM2 and CamSTREAM2B support content acquisition, on-board recording and live streaming in integrated, turn-key packages. Both systems can also serve cloud streaming and user-hosted playout workflows.

The new systems are designed to simplify and accelerate configuration for content creators, ceding production and control operations to CP Communications technicians, according to the company.

The all-in-one packages integrate a Sony SRG-360SHE PTZ camera, a Mobile Viewpoint Agile Airlink encoder, a return video monitor and connections for audio. The CamSTREAM models can be attached to the top of a tripod or be set on a table top. Remote control and management from CP Communications’ network operations centers is supported by Mobile Viewpoint’s LinkMatrix system.

Additional components include wired or wireless microphones, IFB systems and HDMI outputs for return video and autocue.

CP Communications says that the CamSTREAM systems will allow content providers to shoot and stream broadcast-quality content to Facebook, YouTube, a CDN and/or studio-based playout servers.