CP Communications Debuts CamSTREAM SRT For Remote Production, Streaming

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications this week introduced CamSTREAM SRT, an all-in-one video remote production and streaming solution built for live sports and news.

CamSTREAM SRT provides content creators with a turnkey solution, which includes a PTZ camera and tripod, video encoder and return monitor, for remote shooting, recording and streaming of live content. Benefits include quick deployment, ease of use, and cost efficiency for at-home productions. Only a public internet connection is needed to stream acquired content to a studio or the web, CP Communications said.



The system integrates technologies and features that address the latency and quality challenges common with live sports and news productions.



“Round-trip latency is the pain point for all content creators, including today’s biggest broadcasters,” said CP Communications CEO Kurt Heitmann. “We can now offer our customers SRT streams that reduce latency to below 500 milliseconds. This lays the foundation for real-time, two-way conversations that engage and excite viewers, even when the play-by-play announcer, color commentator or news anchor is working from home.”

CamSTREAM SRT leverages the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) open-source video transport protocol, developed and pioneered by Haivision, which optimizes streaming performance across even unpredictable public internet connection, the company said.

CamSTREAM SRT integrates Haivision’s Makito X2 encoder, which supports a secure VPN tunnel to and from the studio via a local area network (LAN). When used with a Haivision Makito X2 decoder, CamSTREAM SRT provides return video from the studio to the system’s 10-inch monitor as well as IFB, it said.

In settings where a LAN connection is unavailable, the Makito X2 encoder can be swapped out for a Mobile Viewpoint Agile Airlink bonded cellular encoding solution, the company said.

The system also offers as options teleprompting and DMX lighting control, which communicates with cloud-based DMX control software to turn lights on and off, change color temperature and adjust brightness. All DMX control is enabled over IP between the studio and the remote production site using the same secure VPN tunnel, it said.

CP Communications is a North American distributor for both Haivision and Mobile Viewpoint products. CamSTREAM SRT is shipping and available worldwide.