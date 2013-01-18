CommScope publishes ‘Understanding the RF Path’

CommScope has published a nearly 200-page e-book authored by many of its engineers and technical directors entitled “Understanding the RF Path.”

The book reports on complicated technical issues from the wireless communications industry in easy-to-read text, informing wireless engineers, business and marketing professionals, and other industry players about the state and evolution of wireless networks and infrastructure.

The e-book covers:

History and evolution of wireless communications;

Cell site construction and network planning;

Technology basics of antennas, remote radio heads, transmission lines and other RF Path components;

Solutions for co-siting, passive intermodulation (PIM), network reliability and site monitoring;

Specific applications such as distributed antenna systems, back-up power, microwave backhaul and network protection.

A self-paced, online course that guides students through the material available in the “Understanding the RF Path” e-book is available through the CommScope Infrastructure Academy.