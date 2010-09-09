Civolution upgrades global broadcast monitoring network

At IBC 2010 Civolution is showing a major upgrade to its Teletrax global broadcast monitoring service that includes tracking of SD and HD video material as well as capabilities for combined watermarking and fingerprinting broadcast monitoring applications.

This network upgrade (v4.0) updates all Teletrax detection stations around the world and is part of an ongoing development effort to optimize and future-proof the Civolution broadcast monitoring platform in keeping up with ongoing changes in broadcast distribution.

Teletrax’s new abilities for video fingerprinting and watermarking capabilities provide clients with alternative technologies that complement their production and distribution workflows as well as their broadcast intelligence requirements. Broadcast monitoring fingerprints can also be repurposed for online tracking and monetization.

Teletrax clients include the ABC Television Network, Associated Press, BBC Worldwide, CBS Television Network, CBS Television Distribution, Disney Domestic TV, European Commission, Euro RSCG 4D DRTV, FOX Television, ITN Networks, Mercury Communications, NBC Agency, NBC-Universal Distribution, Thomson-Reuters, Sony Television, the United Nations and over 50 more media customers.