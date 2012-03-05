Cinegy to introduce Cinegy Streaming Suite

Cinegy will introduce its Cinegy Streaming Suite at the 2012 NAB Show. Cinegy Streaming Suite consists of a group of modular tools designed to replace outdated SDI architecture and manage every aspect of a broadcast production environment encompassing potentially hundreds of channels.

Replacing legacy SDI-based infrastructures with IP-based Ethernet infrastructure has become an increasingly popular choice among broadcasters seeking to improve workflow efficiency and cut costs. IP infrastructures permit video data to be transported over Ethernet networks, rather than via SDI switches and cables, and offer numerous advantages to broadcasters. IP infrastructures are more scalable and far less costly to build and maintain. They also provide greater signal capacity and enhanced flexibility, allowing broadcast operations to grow more quickly and run more smoothly with fewer problems.

Cinegy software provides tools for managing HD and SD network streams and satellite feeds while preserving maximum signal quality. It can manage multiple RTP signals from a single station while keeping each registered stream under control.

Cinegy Streaming Suite includes Cinegy Gateway, Cinegy Monitor and Cinegy Route, each of which can function as a standalone solution or as a component of a comprehensive Cinegy Workflow installation.

Cinegy Streaming Suite features include:

• Scalable signaling infrastructure using inexpensive IT switching equipment;

• Gateway SDI to RTP/RTP to SDI/RTP to RTP;

• IP streams up to 300Mb;

• High-Availability option – better than SDI: failover without frame loss;

• Integration with any SMPTE compliant RTP/UDP equipment;

• Stream processing; and

• Stream routing/virtual sources and destinations.