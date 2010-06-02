Cinegy launches Starter Pack

Cinegy has launched the Cinegy Starter Pack, an integrated, end-to-end digital media production and management system available in SD and/or HD.

Based on standard PC hardware and IT infrastructure, Cinegy software is built on an open platform, consisting of a suite of tools, applications and open APIs. Cinegy software integrates fully with traditional production and post-production processes, including nonlinear editing systems, and can be implemented without requiring investment in a completely new infrastructure.

The Cinegy Starter Pack consists of the following components: one Cinegy Archive, one Cinegy Ingest, five Cinegy Desktops and one Cinegy Air.