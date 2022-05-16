Cinegy Enhances Remote Production Workflows for Sweden’s Polylegio

KARLSTAD & GÄVLE, Sweden—Polylegio AB develops custom digital-TV solutions involving DVB, IPTV, WebTV and live streaming. One of our specialties is integrating existing functions into TV systems based on customers’ unique requirements.

We started life in a previous incarnation as a reseller and have been using Cinegy infrastructure solutions for at least a decade, with customers such as Sweden’s national broadcaster Sveriges Television. Over the years we have changed our approach as the product has evolved into what is now Cinegy Multiviewer.

Designed to enable broadcasters and production houses to monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and other sources locally and remotely, one of the big benefits of Cinegy Multiviewer is that it is 100% software-based and can be spun up in minutes and runs on commodity IT servers or workstations.

Remote Accessibility

At Polylegio, we focus on making all tools accessible remotely—this includes Cinegy Multiviewer where we allow connections using both SRT and HLS, enabling any user to get the original quality depending on latency needs. This makes it easier for people located away from the MCR or other location that would normally pop up on the Cinegy interface, to access and use. In other words, we enhance and extend the functionality of Cinegy Multiviewer by allowing customers to use the solution in smarter ways.

Cinegy Multiviewer is normally used on local networks. Polylegio AB uses a combination of its own tools, and the SRT support in Multiviewer, to create a global network where different sites can be combined into one. This allows for true global routing where users don’t need to know where a source is sent from or where it needs to go, meaning you can treat the globe as a single entity.

Traditionally, you would have contribution networks between a number of different sites with each being monitored locally at each site. However, by using Cinegy Multiviewer and Cinegy Route, combined with in-house tools, we have complete visible- and technical control over each part of the network. With SRT feeds, visual checks in low latency and high quality can be done from anywhere.

Transition to New and Smarter Ways

In practical terms, this functionality was a lifesaver during the pandemic, allowing us and our clients to continue working as normal, accessing any feed on the network with full control and visibility. One of the impacts from Covid is that it has accelerated the move towards remote working and distributed, collaborative workflows; and our enhancements for Cinegy Multiviewer mean customers can transition to these new and smarter ways of working without disruption to their mission-critical day-to-day operations. In essence, we have removed the obstacles to having staff working in any location.

We choose to work with Cinegy Multiviewer and infrastructure tools because for us, these are the most powerful tools on the market—and this is something customers sometimes underestimate. We believe that for the price point, nothing else offers the functionality and performance of Cinegy Multiviewer; we run services on behalf of our clients using this solution and can offer them full transparency and visibility at all times.

The additional Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) support is also a game changer, making streams shareable and transportable over public networks. Creating OTT versions of streams is also much easier, and we are as excited as Cinegy about this move.

What we do with Cinegy Multiviewer is made easier by the close working relationship we have built with the Cinegy team over the years; we closely follow their latest developments so that we can think about what enhancements we can wrap around them.

For more information on the Cinegy Multiviewer, visit https://home.cinegy.com/