ChyronHego Launches PowerClips

MELVILLE, N.Y. —ChyronHegoannounced the launch of PowerClips, a fully featured HD/SD video production clip server. Based on ChyronHego’s GS2 Graphics Engine, PowerClips enables playback of animated and still clips such as news bumpers, station promos and coming ups. The system, scheduled for release in 2Q14, is localized in 13 languages and will be available as a 1RU, 2-channel standard model or a 2RU, 4-channel optional model.



PowerClips features an interface with a tab view that allows for the flexible layout of the control and command panels. Key features include the ability to play multiple layers on a single channel, external automation control via VDCP protocol, and playback of a variety of I-Frame clip formats to support commonly used editing systems such as Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Creative Suite and Avid Media Composer.