Chrosziel Develops Shoulder Mount for Sony FS5

MUNICH—Designed specifically for Sony’s PXW-FS5 cameras, German-based Chrosziel has debuted its new Light Weight Support 401-FS5 shoulder mount.

401-FS5

The slim design features a shoulder pad that can slide into different positions for balance. The shoulder mount also features 205mm long 15mm rods with a threaded insert for extension rods. An integrated Hirth rosettes provides mounting points for accessories. The unit also offers an integrated V-mount to fix cameras to quick-lock plates.

The LWS can mount to the camera at several points and can be combined with the Chrosziel 19mm DigiCine Bridgeplate 401-F235 for support of large zoom lenses. Chrosziel also has the 401-FS7 for Sony’s PXW-FS7 cameras.

The LWS 401-FS5 is now shipping through Chrosziel’s U.S. distributor, Schneider Optics.