Cel-Soft to Partner With Leader at NAB

Cel-Soft will launch the latest version of its Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic analyzer at the 2011 NAB Show. Exhibiting in partnership with Leader Instruments, Cel-Soft will demonstrate an upgrade of the system, including a portable version running on a laptop.



Cel-Scope3D is designed for use on set with live inputs as well as for checking 3D media files during post production. Footage and edits in a wide range of file formats can be viewed and assessed in real time. Disparities are analyzed and displayed as clear and intelligible graphics on 2D or 3D monitors. A new automatic depth budget and depth plot logging feature allows automatic quality control for 3D.



Cel-Scope3D displays can be scaled and arranged as six or eight windows on one or two PC monitors and on a 3D monitor. Left and right channels can be viewed simultaneously together with depth dynamics. Each display window can be set to show waveform, vectorscope and histogram graphics as well as differences in video parameters between each channel.



