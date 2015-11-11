Canon Unveils CJ20ex7.8B 4k Broadcast Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has announced its new portable 4K broadcast lens designed for cameras with 2/3-inch sensors, the CJ20ex7.8B. The lens features a 20x zoom range and provides 4K optical performance. It is the fourth new lens this year to join Canon’s UHDx lineup.

CJ20ex7.8B

Featuring a focal range of 7.8-15.6mm, a single lens can achieve a range of scene compositions. The lens also comes with a built-in 2x extender for more telephoto operation. Editors have the ability to select a 1920x1080 crop from within the original 3840x2160 full HDTV image. The 4K UHD video can also be down-sampled to an HDTV offering.

The CJ20 is compatible with standard HD zoom and focus demand controls. It weighs 4 pounds, 13 ounces. It also features a 20-pin connector to read out the position information of the zoom, focus and iris. Virtual operations are also possible in full-servo mode, as well as use of a 16-bit absolute value encoder.

Canon will release the CJ20ex7.8B in June 2016.