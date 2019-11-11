Canon Announces Two 8K Broadcast Zoom Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon U.S.A. has launched two 8K broadcast zoom lenses for 8K broadcast cameras equipped with 1.25-inch image sensors, the company announced last week.

“8K broadcasting equipment is the newest frontier for covering sporting events and documentary productions around the globe,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A. “Through the addition of our first 8K broadcast lenses, Canon is cementing our position on the cutting edge of the latest ultra-high-resolution digital imaging solutions.”

The new UHD-DIGISUPER 51 (SP51x15.5B) is a long-zoom field lens, and the 7x10.7 KAS S is a portable zoom. The 7x10.7 KAS S offers a 7x zoom and covers a focal range of 10.7-75mm. It delivers a resolution and contrast from the center of the screen to the corners of the periphery that’s compatible with 8K broadcast cameras but also offers the same operability as a conventional 2/3-inch HDTV or 4K portable lens, the company said.

According to Canon, early experiments in 8K coverage of sports played a critical role in determining an image format size that could provide an essential depth of field while ensuring the photosite size of individual image sensors could sustain 8K modulation transfer function (MTF), adequate dynamic range and luma signal to noise, the company said.

The 1.25-innch sensor balances those factors in three-sensor 8K UHD live television cameras, Canon added.

The 7x10.7 KAS S will be available in January 2020 by special order. The DIGISUPER 51 will available via special order beginning in May 2020.

More information is available on the Canon website.