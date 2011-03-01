Camera support, robotics, virtual sets, batteries
ROBOTIC LINKS
Telecast Fiber Systems T-POV Robotic Links
Designed for robotic cameras; deliver the established functionality of the company's original HD/POV solutions; feature the option of Ethernet control; enclosed in small, ruggedized housings.
508-754-4858;www.telecast-fiber.com
Booth: C8925
BATTERY
PAG L95eR
14.8V 6.5Ah lithium-ion broadcast battery has a maximum continuous output current rated at 7A; designed to communicate with the Red One camera's viewfinder data display, enabling the camera operator to monitor battery capacity while shooting; provides one hour and 15 minutes of continuous run time for the Red One camera alone.
+4420 8543 3131;www.paguk.com
Booth: C9921
HD PRODUCTION SYSTEM
Azzurro Systems Integration AzzurroCam Remote
A remotely operated version of the AzzurroCam HD production system; designed to give sports leagues and news networks the ability to manage multi-site interviews with coaches, players and analysts from one location; serves as a complete remote studio capable of controlling professional cameras, lighting and audio all through a single simple user interface.
201-767-0850;www.azzurrosi.com
Booth: N1331
TOUCH-CONTROL SYSTEM
Shotoku TR-T Touch Control System
New release enhances numerous areas of the system operation to meet the demands of customers seeking larger, more complex facility-wide installations; increasingly, large operations require ultimate flexibility to enable any control system in any location to rapidly reconfigure for control of cameras and studios in other physical locations; the TR-T system has always supported this functionality but now makes the task of reconfiguration even easier and quicker.
310-782-8491;www.shotoku.tv
Booth: C8528
PAN/TILT HEAD
Telemetrics PT-RM-1
Features heavy-duty bearings and a belt drive system; allows motion through sequence of position or motion record playback; capable of various operating speeds,] including a velocity range of 0.005 degrees to 90 degrees per second and acceleration speed of 180 degrees per second; multiaxis control includes pan, tilt, zoom, focus, track, Televator, dolly, iris and master pedestal.
201-848-9818;www.telemetricsinc.com
Booth: C9529
