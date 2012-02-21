Camera Corps To Unveil Latest Q-Ball PTZ Camera at NAB

Camera Corps Q-Ball PTZ Camera

Camera Corps will unveil its latest version of its Q-Ball compact, remote-controlled pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) HD/SD camera at the 2012 NAB Show.Demonstrated in prototype at IBC 2011 and now in full production, the Q-Ball camera’s new Pre-Set system allows 18 shot settings, (including detailed PTZ and focus settings) to be rehearsed and stored prior to a live event or real-time recorded shoot.



Settings are safely saved in non-volatile RAM even if the Q-Ball Pre-Set system is powered down between rehearsal and actual performance.Up to 72 heads can be operated from a single controller.The compact, weatherproof, multi-standard system is well suited to outside broadcast, live sports and entertainment broadcasts.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Camera Corps will be at booth C9046.