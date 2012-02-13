Camera Corps to introduce Q-Ball Pre-Set to U.S. market at NAB

Camera Corps will launch the latest version of its Q-Ball compact remotely controlled pan/tilt/zoom HD/SD camera at the 2012 NAB Show. Q-Ball Pre-Set allows 18 shot settings (each comprising pan angle, tile angle, zoom and focus) to be stored prior to a live or real-time recorded shoot.

Q-Ball Pre-Set is designed to enhance the efficiency of a production team by allowing detailed settings to be rehearsed ahead of a live event. All settings are saved in non-volatile RAM, so they remain safely stored even if the Q-Ball Pre-Set system is powered down between rehearsal and the actual performance.

Q-Ball and Q-Ball Pre-Set are compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels. Up to 72 heads can be operated from a single controller.