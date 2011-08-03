Calrec Audio to feature dual fader Apollo audio console

Calrec Audio will make the European debut of its dual fader Apollo audio console, which offers the same processing power with double the number of faders in the same footprint. This ergonomic design allows two layers of channels to be available simultaneously.

The Calrec Apollo console relies on Bluefin2, the next generation of Calrec's Bluefin high-density signal processing system, to provide up to 1020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliaries.

Apollo features a second dynamics section in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use. As with all Calrec designs, the facilities do not share resources, so they are available to the user at all times. Processing, power supplies and I/O routing are all fully redundant and contained in a compact, 8U chassis.

See Calrec Audio at IBC2011 Stand 8.C58.