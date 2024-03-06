Broadpeak to Demo Video Streaming, Targeted Ad Solutions at 2024 NAB Show

Broadpeak will focus on its targeted ad and end to end video streaming solutions at the NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas. Broadpeak's software can be deployed on-premises, offered as a SaaS in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution, video service and content providers, delivering “an exceptional quality of experience (QoE), boost monetization, and reduce costs,” the company said.

"As the video streaming market evolves, all eyes are focused on improving monetization and delivering an outstanding quality of experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Broadpeak sets the standard for video delivery innovation, and we're excited to highlight what's new at the 2024 NAB Show. With our end-to-end video streaming solutions, service providers and content owners can deliver a more compelling video streaming offering and drive new revenue streams, while cutting their costs."

Broadpeak will shine the spotlight on its broadpeak.io server-side ad insertion solution that allows video service providers to tailor content to individual preferences. Two new demos will include interactive targeted ads for video streaming services that allow viewers to click on banner ads and receive a notification on their phone, guaranteeing clicks for advertisers.

Also demo-ed will be Broadpeak's Spot2Spot addressable TV that allows content owners to replace specific spots within an ad break. Broadpeak will demo spot-level ad replacement for addressable TV and comprehensive ad tracking for both replaced and non-replaced ads.

Broadpeak will also demonstrate how its modular-based end to end video streaming solution adapts to each customer's needs, offering the best quality to viewers while reducing infrastructure and operational costs, the company said.

The demo will showcase Broadpeak's end-to-end solution including transcoding, cloud-native origin and packaging, recording, content personalization, high-performance video delivery via Advanced CDN, multicast ABR, multi-CDN, analytics, and monitoring. Broadpeak will allso showcase added-value services the company can provide, such as training, benchmarks, and managed services.

Broadpeak will be in Booth W2529 in the West Hall of the LVCC.