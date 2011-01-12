Broadpeak integrates Skytide streaming video analytics

Content delivery network (CDN) solutions provider Broadpeak has fully integrated the Skytide streaming video analytics solution into its Mediator CDN system.

The integration provides network operators and their customers with tools to visualize advanced statistical information and manage their VOD or live Web TV operations more profitably, enabling rapid response to network traffic demands, content life cycle management and portfolio optimization.

To provide these value-added capabilities, Broadpeak's streaming platform pushes raw traffic data to Skytide Insight for CDNs. Skytide then processes it into meaningful business intelligence that's displayed using user-friendly dashboards and reports. Operators can leverage this intelligence to make better-informed content and revenue management decisions based on consumption patterns by content type, audience type, geography and other key statistics.