Broadcasters use DTS surround-sound technology for World Cup

DTS is providing its surround-sound technology for the 2010 World Cup. By using DTS Neural Surround, ESPN and other broadcasters are providing soccer fans in the United States and Brazil the ability to enjoy the excitement of the games in high-quality 5.1 surround sound.

Hardware integrated on-site includes DTS Neural Surround encoders and decoders as well as the Mono2Stereo four-channel stereo synthesizer built by hardware partner and licensee DaySequerra. Both solutions allow mixers to create a dynamic surround-sound mix while maintaining strong voice clarity from the announcers.