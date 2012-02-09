Broadcast Sports kicks off Barrett-Jackson collector car auction series

Broadcast Sports Inc. (BSI) recently helped SPEED capture nearly 40 hours of dynamic coverage from the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, AZ. The auction, the first of four that will be held across the U.S., sprawled out over 16 acres and encompassed more than 700,000sq ft of total tented space. The BSI team provided SPEED with expert RF and communications services that allowed the network to deliver seamless coverage of the tents, buildings and outdoor display areas.

The Barrett-Jackson events involve the simultaneous coverage of multiple points across an expansive indoor and outdoor environment. BSI’s proprietary equipment and personnel address the complexities of this scenario and are able to produce a strong, reliable, and consistent wireless signal environment throughout each event. The resulting infrastructure allows multiple audio and video components the flexibility to roam the grounds and capture compelling footage of each car from almost any angle.

For the Scottsdale car auctions, BSI provided six digital HD RF links and six UHF camera control systems; five BSI talent packs with on-air switchable MIC1500 Blue Steel wireless audio systems; two ENG wireless microphone packages; two fish pole-style wireless microphone packages; two shotgun-style wireless microphone packages; three half-duplex PL base stations; eight full-duplex PL belt packs and headsets; two full-duplex UHF PL with RTS; 24 handheld radios and accessories; six diversity receive sites; eight Stratos HD/SD HD-SDI fiber links; an Adder 162 multiplexer; two Viper systems; and a BSI mobile unit. BSI will provide similar equipment packages for the other Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions throughout 2012.

Touted as the world's most prestigious and anticipated collector car auctions, the Scottsdale auction remained true to its reputation by attracting more than 270,000 attendees and generating more than $92 million in sales. The three remaining Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions will air live on SPEED.