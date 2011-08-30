Broadcast Pix to Unveil Granite 6000 System at IBC2011



AMSTERDAM: Broadcast Pix will introduce the largest member of its family of integrated live video productions systems, Granite 6000, which features an expanded 2 M/E control panel. The new control panel has rows of 24 buttons for rapid access to more sources, as well as two banks of device controls to run the built-in clip store, Harris or Chyron CG, and control cameras and streamers.





The panel has a record 142 PixButtons, the patented Broadcast Pix invention that displays sources and file names on the buttons. The panel has 24 source selection buttons, and can access up to 32 with shift. The new control panel also features a dedicated row of PixButtons for Fluent Macros, which combine switcher effects and files with one-button recall.



Granite 6000 is a fraction of the cost of a conventional 2 M/E suite with separate switcher, clip store, and CG. And because of its tight integration, it can be operated by fewer people. Operators can set up sophisticated looks using the off-air M/E and easily transition to them, combine them, or produce two different productions simultaneously, such as one for broadcast and one for the Internet, or drive a dual-screen production.



The Granite 6000 system includes a production switcher and companion server. The switcher supports up to 22 SDI multidefinition inputs and seven channels of clips, animations, and graphics. Each SDI input auto-detects 1080i, 720p, or SD in either 50 or 60 Hz. The switcher also provides up to 12 SDI multidefinition outputs and two DVI outputs.



Granite’s built-in clip store integrates up to 120 hours of H.264 and ProRes clips with audio, as well as graphics stores and CG. The server also provides a customizable Fluent-View display for up to four monitors to show video, clips, and keys. Fluent workflow enables files and data to flow into the server from all parts of the studio. The system has many levels of redundancy, including redundant power in the switcher and panel, redundant switching, redundant control surfaces, and can also be fitted with RAID 10 storage, adding redundancy to the clip store.



Granite 6000 will be available in September either as a new system or as a panel upgrade to any existing Granite system.



Broadcast Pix will be at Stand 7.B20.