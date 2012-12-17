Broadcast Pix Simplifies Production for Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos

BILLERICA, MASS. -- Broadcast Pix announced the Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos in Inari, Finland, is using a Granite 1000 Video Control Center for live event production. Built to preserve and develop Sámi culture and business, the modern facility was completed in January and has hosted a variety of events, including seminars, workshops, and concerts.



Sajos offers several venues for events, from small and medium-sized conference rooms to a main hall that can accommodate up to 430 people. Multi-camera productions have been streamed on the Internet, recorded for event organizers, distributed on the facility’s internal television channel, and used to provide image magnification for live audiences. The facility uses a variety of Granite’s built-in workflow tools, including the Fluent Clip Store, Harris Inscriber CG, customizable Fluent-View multi-viewer, and chromakey. Granite may also be used as the clip server for all screenings during Skabmagovat 2013, an upcoming film festival.

