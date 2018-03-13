Boston Rental House Adds Fujinon Cabrio 25-300mm Cine Lens

BOSTON—Talamas, a Boston-based sales and rental house, has purchased a Fujinon Cabrio 25-300mm cine lens, adding to its existing lens inventory, a Fujinon press release said today. The lens is likely to be used in broadcasting and cinema applications, including a cooking show, concerts and multi-cam scenarios in the former instance and for commercials, indie films and TV productions in the latter, the release said.

“The beauty of the Fujinon 25-300mm is that it offers a generous focal range and a lot of control for use in both studio and cine-style configurations,” said Dave Talamas, CEO of Talamas. For live broadcast productions, the lens’s detachable digital servo control is attractive, he added.

The Fujinon 25-300mm is a PL-mount lens with a high zoom ratio offering the versatility to cover a wide range of shooting environments, the release said. It covers the 31.5mm sensor size of digital cinema cameras and has an optional detachable servo drive for electric zooming, focusing and iris.

More information is available on the Fujinon website.