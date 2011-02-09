Trending

Bluestreak Technology publishes perspective on industry direction

Bluestreak Technology has released a summation of the “five more important technology numbers” of 2010 in an infographic published on the company’s website.

The document quotes various statistics about the industry to paint a picture of where the company sees the technology headed in 2011.

The infographic offers the company’s perspective on five sets of statistics including

  • Percentage of online video that was available in HTML5 as of October 2010;

  • Number of subscribers the TV industry lost in the second and third quarters of last year;
  • Year-over-year growth rate of the Android OS from Q4 2009 to Q4 2010;
  • Number of active Facebook users; and
  • Number of hours of video added every minute to YouTube.

The document is available for free from the company’s website.