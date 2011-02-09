Bluestreak Technology publishes perspective on industry direction

Bluestreak Technology has released a summation of the “five more important technology numbers” of 2010 in an infographic published on the company’s website.

The document quotes various statistics about the industry to paint a picture of where the company sees the technology headed in 2011.

The infographic offers the company’s perspective on five sets of statistics including



Percentage of online video that was available in HTML5 as of October 2010;

Number of subscribers the TV industry lost in the second and third quarters of last year;

Year-over-year growth rate of the Android OS from Q4 2009 to Q4 2010;

Number of active Facebook users; and

Number of hours of video added every minute to YouTube.

The document is available for free from the company’s website.