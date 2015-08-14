Blackmagic Lowers Price on Blackmagic Studio Camera

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design has announced that it is lowering the price on its Blackmagic Studio Camera by making the camera’s optical fiber connection optional. This decision was based on customer feedback that said many were not using the optical fiber connection.

The Blackmagic Studio Camera will still features its regular BNC SDI connections. The SDI connections are 12G-SDI for up to 2160p60 on the Ultra HD model. For users who still want to add optical fiber, they simply need to purchase an SMPTE standard optical fiber SFP module and plug it into the camera.

The HD Blackmagic Studio Camera model is now available for $1,695. The Ultra HD Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K model is available for $2,495.