Black Box’s KVM Tech Delivers Big Results for WFMZ-TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa.—WFMZ-TV is a small independent TV station and yet we can boast running a lot of well-known, high-end systems that are on the cutting edge of technology. The Black Box Emerald KVM systems we’ve deployed over the years are just one example.

In 2017 when we upgraded the WFMZ-TV studio, we installed Emerald KVM units to support our weather department. In addition to using Black Box copper-to-fiber converters to support signal transport over longer distances, we had already been using KVM technology to enable remote access to PCs and reduce clutter across our master control and news operations. We turned to the newer Black Box Emerald units to reduce bandwidth utilization and more effectively manage network resources.

Freeing Up Bandwidth

With an incremental upgrade of our legacy KVM systems to Emerald units over subsequent years, we ultimately achieved a 90% reduction in network utilization, freeing up bandwidth for critical tasks such as internet connectivity and video editing. Because we consolidated PC and Black Box units onto the same switches, we kept infrastructure management straightforward while optimizing operational efficiency.

By 2023, we had more or less standardized on the Emerald KVM units across our operations. During the NAB Show I visited the Black Box booth and saw a demo of the company’s new Emerald DESKVUE receiver, and I immediately thought of the many places we could use it. I was so excited about what DESKVUE could do within our master control department that I put in one of the first orders for the product after the show.

DESKVUE is a KVM-over-IP receiver that allows users to simultaneously monitor and interact with up to 16 systems, whether physical, virtual, or cloud-based. Working closely with the Black Box team to navigate setup and configuration, we got DESKVUE up and running for monitoring in master control. Once again, I was impressed that the Black Box system maintained high video quality, even for monitoring multiple systems, while keeping bandwidth requirements low.

Once we figured out how best to utilize DESKVUE, we were able to seamlessly monitor four key systems across our main and disaster recovery site. We have configured the system with hotkeys assigned to different profiles so that each operator has instant access to the right systems for their job. By giving our operators the ability to view multiple systems at a glance, DESKVUE has proved to be a powerful tool for quickly fixing on-air problems; it’s easier to spot any issues faster because different rundown playlist computers are right there, front and center.

Nearly 10 Hours of Daily News

WFMZ-TV operates 11 channels, including a primary channel with 9.5 hours of news coverage per day, a 24-hour automated weather channel, and several subchannels. Black Box systems support both daily operations and special events.

For instance, we rely on the company’s fiber extenders for signal extension during our broadcast of the local FREDDY Awards for musical theater in area high schools, as well as our annual coverage of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade — a folk parade held every year since 1901 — for MeTV2 on our sister station, WDPN-TV. We now also count on DESKVUE to help minimize recovery time in the event of any issues, in turn reducing any negative impact.

Being one of the very first DESKVUE users, we have appreciated the proactive support from Black Box. For a smaller station like ours, it makes a difference to receive individualized support along with the sale. Overall, this approach has allowed us to leverage the latest in KVM technology, and to manage our existing technical and human resources more effectively to serve our viewers. l

Henry Crush has been IT director since 2022 and has been with WFMZ since 2005. He is responsible for installation and maintenance of new and existing IT/IS hardware and software. He can be reached at HenryC@wfmz.com.

