Bexel Expands Audio Inventory

BURBANK, CA–Bexel an NEP Broadcast Services Company, says it has completed a “major purchase” of audio and RF intercom inventory and plans to invest over $1.5m on new audio technology this year.

“We are excited about this investment, which not only increases our rental inventory, but also supports the latest wide-band technology, offering our customers more flexibility to meet the demands of the limited spectrum,” said Tom Dickinson, vice president of technology for, Bexel.

Bexel has invested heavily in RF microphone systems, primarily from Sennheiser, Lectrosonics and Shure. The new systems comply with new FCC spectrum requirements and provide increased flexibility with wide-band capable systems. The investment includes Sennheiser EM 3732-II high-end RF receivers, SKM 5200/5212-II world class RF transmitters, Lectrosonics DRM encrypted receiver modules for digitally encrypted secure audio plus SMWB transmitter and Venue frames and DUET MTR IFB transmitters. Shure includes ADX1 and ACX2FD dual transmitters plus AD4QUS 4 channel receivers.

The company has also purchased advanced RF intercom systems comprising of Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II, Radio Active Designs RAD UV-1G and Pliant Technologies Crewcom wireless intercom systems. These technologies provide unique and different approaches to the RF spectrum that enable a variety of solutions to meet the demands of this new, complex frequency space, as well as complying with the new FCC guidelines.

Bexel NEP Rentals Sideline RF Audio Cart

In addition, Bexel is increasing its investment in their custom Sideline Audio/Video Cart, a plug-and-play solution for streamlining the acquisition of audio and video feeds on the field. The self-contained, mobile cart is designed to be set-up within minutes on the sideline or the end-zone of a sports field. It is equipped with single-mode fiber, SMPTE hybrid and copper cables, and hydra cable assemblies, and it enables MADI audio and wireless audio and video transmissions.

With the company’s latest investment, the carts have been upgraded to include Shure Axient or Sennheiser RF microphones, Radio Active Designs (RAD) or Clear-Com RF intercom systems, Sennheiser shotgun microphones and Klover Mik-26 Parabolic microphones. This solution is is fully customizable to each client’s specifications.