Belo stations manage EAS information with Digital Alert Systems

Belo has standardized its stations on the DASDEC-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder from Digital Alert Systems (DAS) across all of its broadcast stations to help manage Emergency Alert System (EAS) activities in the various local communities they serve.

The network-centric DASDEC-II emergency messaging system is compatible with the newly mandated common alerting protocol (CAP) and integrates smoothly with Belo's BTi workflow solution to enable flexible EAS management.

Reed Wilson, executive director of technology at Belo, said the DASDEC-II offers the flexibility to accommodate new requirements as CAP evolves. DAS worked closely with Belo staff to make sure the systems were configured correctly for its broadcast streams. The seamless interface between the DASDEC-II and Belo’s BTi system allows its stations to get critical emergency messages on-air automatically.

The DASDEC-II platform leverages common information exchange protocols while offering a broad range of physical connections and third-party interfaces. Broadcast station personnel on an IP network can use any standard Web browser on virtually any Web-enabled device to view, change or activate DASDEC functions from anywhere. Features including internal receiver capabilities, e-mail notification and an easily configurable user interface bring Belo greater utility while easing ongoing maintenance requirements.

At facilities managing more than one broadcast station or channel, Belo is using Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation software to simplify EAS operations. From a central location and interface, staff can schedule the appropriate alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time without interrupting critical programs. An integrated reporting function provides regular reports and helps Belo engineering staff ensure that FCC and other operational requirements are being met for each market.